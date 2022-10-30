Letter: GOP opposition to SAFE-T Act is scaremongering

The SAFE-T Act implemented recommendations from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices made up of judges, sheriffs, court clerks, prosecutors, police chiefs and a public defender. Three hearings were held between 2019 and 2020, but there were nothing but crickets from Republicans until they could exploit the topic for votes nearer to an election.

Our taxes pay to house people who haven’t been convicted of anything but are waiting in jail for trial because they can’t afford bail, sometimes longer than the sentence would be if convicted.

The Worker’s Rights Amendment is direct response to former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s attempt to deny regular working people the option to organize and/or report unsafe working conditions without threat of being fired.

Larry Kudlow on Fox Business 9/23/22: “The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America plan.”

Truss’ “terrific supply-side … plan” wiped out a free-market fiscal agenda plunging the country into economic and political turmoil. Truss resigned after 44 days in office.

The Republican “rescue” plan is designed to end Social Security, Medicare and the ACA by putting them in a five year sunset provision. Your children/grandchildren will lose health care now and never receive Social Security/Medicare like today’s seniors. Google Rick Scott’s “rescue” plan, see for yourself.

“Selfish men” are irrefutably responsible for every pregnancy. Voting is like driving, choose R to go backward, choose D to go forward.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake