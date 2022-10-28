Letter: Vote for Chris Kennedy

I’ve had the good fortune of knowing Judge Chris Kennedy for the past 20 years. Before he was a judge, for many years he provided us with legal representation in all facets of legal matters related to our business. His legal knowledge, integrity, attention to detail and commitment to his clients was unsurpassed.

Moreover, I have observed Judge Kennedy over the years not only as a lawyer, but also as a dedicated father. Despite the many challenges he faces as the parent of a child with special needs, he consistently demonstrates the kind of patience and kindness that is admirable as a father, but also will serve him well as a judge.

If voters of the 2nd District would like to have an appellate court judge who is smart, honest and fair, I implore you to vote for Judge Chris Kennedy for the 2nd District Appellate Court on November 8.

John Nelson Hinde

Lake Bluff