Letter: Please vote in the Nov. 8 election

Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day. The right to vote is one of our greatest privileges as American citizens. Please be sure that you are part of the process of deciding who will represent us at all levels of government.

I urge you to elect Mary Mahady as our County Clerk. I know Mary very well. She is trustworthy and hard-working and has all of the skills necessary to effectively handle this very important job. We are also very fortunate to have many outstanding citizens who are willing to represent us on the County Board. I know Brian Sager and Steve Doherty very well. They are men of integrity and strong character. They are true public servants who will represent all of their constituents to the best of their ability in a fair-minded and responsible manner.

I strongly urge you to cast your vote for these three people. We could not have better representation.

Sue Low Meyer

McHenry