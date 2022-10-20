Letter: Joe Tirio for McHenry County clerk

I have found as a voter and candidate that Joe Tirio has been the most accessible public official I have contacted. Whether it be filing questions or voter information, he always returns the call within the day and he provides detail to make sure the question is answered completely. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about his opponent who seemed to stumble through conversations we’ve had.

Joe ran on the promise to eliminate the McHenry County Recorder’s Office and take on those duties, which he did, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. We need that, a public servant who watches out for the voter. I really appreciate Joe’s saying regarding holding office, “It’s about public service, not self-service.”

Finally, I respect the way Joe has tried to keep his campaign clean, despite manufactured falsehoods coming out of his opponent’s campaign. Miscounted votes in every election? Come on. Sore losers in every election is more like it.

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg