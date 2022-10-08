Letter: Vote on the issues in November

I appreciated the Northwest Herald’s full-page coverage of Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s recent visit to Crystal Lake.

He warned residents that “Chicago crime will come to the suburbs,” spreading fear but no answers on how to correct the problem.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi wrote a letter to the editor, also spreading fear regarding crime without suggestions on how to solve any problem.

According to the latest National Crime Victimization Survey published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics at the U.S. Department of Justice, violent crime is down 21% over the past two years, down 37% over the past 10 years, and down 79% since 1993.

We know how both Bailey and Salvi denigrate the rights of women. Vote on the issues and vote in November.

Linnea Thennes

McHenry