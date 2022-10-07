Letter: Is this intentional?

If you leave the barn door open, your horse runs away. If you intentionally leave the barn door open, you want your horse to run away.

If you intentionally denigrate and effectively defund the police, you want more crime on the streets. If you intentionally enact soft on crime policies, you want crime statistics to skyrocket and citizens to feel unsafe.

If your policies intentionally destroy energy independence, you want gas prices to soar driving overall inflation to levels not seen in decades. You also want everyone’s standard of living to decline because their incomes cannot keep up with inflation.

If you intentionally enact legislation that causes the government to print trillions of dollars for other than needed goods and services, you want the economy to implode and inflation to hit everyone hard.

If you intentionally indoctrinate our children with racist and sexual identity nonsense behind parents’ backs instead of focusing on reading and math skills, you want test scores to decline and parents to have little input regarding their child’s education.

I imagine you can feel the quality of your life and standard of living being gradually destroyed by liberal Democrat “progressives” headed in a direction you don’t want to go.

Your Democrat representatives have supported these policies with their voices and votes no less than 95% of the time. Their actions are intentional.

Dennis Schwartz

Lake in the Hills