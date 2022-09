On September 15, an author sent a counter piece to Mary’s “On of the good thing’s that happen.”

I get it. President Biden is the cause of her problems. But stopping the pipeline does not increase the cost of her gallon of gas.

The pipeline, if completed, would run from Canada, across the U.S. to the Gulf of Mexico and then be loaded onto tankers and sent to elsewhere.

A gallon of gas is determined by the cost of a barrel of oil. Oil is fungible.

Bob Martin

McHenry