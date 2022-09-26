Letter: The real election issue

The Democrats are trying to convince voters that abortion and Donald Trump are the main election issues. But the real issue is whether voters will put a legislative check on the elitist, progressive left.

Mr. Trump is not on the ballot this year and no national abortion law is likely to pass Congress as long as the 60-vote legislative filibuster rule remains in the U.S. Senate.

The Democrats’ 2020 strategy to elect Joe Biden pivots to advancing a far-left labor agenda and enacting the largest expansion of government in modern history. The Democrats’ top priority is to eliminate 60 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris made that clear in a recent speech at the Democratic National Committee. She said, “With just two more seats in the Senate, we can codify Roe v. Wade in law; the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Two more seats.” The HR-1 voting bill creates a federal right to mail ballots and overrides state laws banning ballot harvesting. It requires same-day registration and up to 15 days of early voting. That bill overrides state right-to-work laws that give workers the choice of joining a union; imposes a backdoor card check procedure that neuters secret-ballot elections; imposes an Obama-era joint-employer standard that puts corporations and contractors on the hook for workers that they don’t employ but “indirectly” control. Build Back Better entitlements will re-emerge. Tax increases for taxpayers making less than $100,000 could be in play. Two more Senate seats and the Democrats will retain a majority in the House. This could be the reality President Biden has warned us about with the MAGA Republicans.

Robert Gebhardt

Johnsburg