Letter: Pay attention to the source

The Northwest Herald along with the Associated Press are an extension of the Democrat party and are afraid people might read something the Democrats don’t want them to know.

No matter how you print it, how you phrase it or whom you blame, the Biden administration is doing a lousy job. You can’t hide inflation, the crime problem, the Afghanistan fiasco, the border problem, the cost of energy, etc., etc. It all comes down on Biden. He made these decisions at the urging of the Democrats that have him under their control. They have run the economy to the verge of a recession. God help us these next two years If Congress isn’t changed by the midterms.

Joe Biden finished at the bottom of his law school class, and now he is showing us why.

Ray Steinwehe

Port Charlotte, Florida