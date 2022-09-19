Letter: Biden’s imaginary enemy

The failing president that turns everything he touches into pain and destruction has invented an imaginary enemy to fight. As they impose intentionally harmful policies on Americans only the Biden bureaucrats believe their rhetorical illusions.

President Biden’s first presidential action destroyed energy production knowing it would enflame inflation, next he invited illegal immigration. He unsuccessfully tries to deflect his way through all his failures including not condemning violent rioters, Afghanistan’s botched surrender, admitting that college loan cancellation is illegal, then ordering it? His one undeniable purpose; divide this country.

With his string of failures dragging him and his party down Biden regurgitates desperate lies attempting to dispel some of the heat of his unpopularity.

Little gets reported how Biden’s bureaucrats publicly embarrass and arrest Americans, raid their homes and businesses, seize their property, all violating their legal rights. Biden’s administration weaponizes intimidation, unjust persecution, illegal incarceration, and bankruptcy; against patriotic American citizens. Biden has unnecessarily extended the COVID-19 emergency declaration to use his federal policing power against the enemies he chooses to target.

Biden bureaucrats fear free speech and legal rallies that are American democracy in action. Biden calls proven facts outside his party’s desired propaganda “misinformation.” He labeled Americans not agreeing with his unconstitutional means and methods as terrorists and threatened their prosecution.

Too dark, too divisive, too angry, Biden’s words on Sept. 1 seemed scripted to incite a hostile protest. Biden emphasized he will continue to order the full weight of government apparatus to suppress and persecute his imaginary enemies.

Biden’s anti-democracy speech made it clear that his primary enemy is every American willing to use the ballot box to unseat his regime.

Rick Dime

Richmond