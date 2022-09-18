Letter: Electronics recycling in Huntley

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1, recycle your old electronics with BlueStar Recyclers in front of Sew Hop’d Brewery, One Union Special Plaza, Huntley (Route 47 south of Algonquin Road).

This is a solution where everyone benefits. Provide jobs for people with autism and other disabilities, while safely and responsibly recycling cellphones, laptops, desktop towers, servers and power cables at no charge. Small fees apply for TVs and assorted items. For lists of items and fees, go to: https://ezelectronicsrecycling.com/ or call 847-349-4020.

Disabled workers need jobs, and our communities need to rid landfills of items that pollute. The Rotary Club of Huntley is proud to promote BlueStar Recycling and encourage a safe way to assist the disabled while discarding dangerous electronics.

Join us in supporting this noble cause (www.HuntleyRotary.org).

Karen Hutchings

Huntley Rotary