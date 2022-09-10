Letter: Call out MAGA for what they are

America’s mainstream media and our local newspapers are afraid of using the F-word in complicit appeasement of America’s slide into authoritarianism, out of fear they may “offend” the consumers of propaganda, lies, conspiracies and anti-Democracy demagoguery.

These 14 tenets all have something in common with history’s notorious despots like Hitler, Mussolini and Franco:

Christian nationalism; if you don’t share their religious beliefs, you are unpatriotic.

Human rights violations; xenophobic, racist, and sexist attitudes.

Victimization; scapegoating opponents, whether they liberals or members of racial or ethnic minorities.

Military supremacy; warn against peaceful protesters and use military forces to attack them, such as what happened in Lafayette Park.

Rampant sexism; male dominance dominated control of women’s reproductive and economic freedom.

Control of the media; Fox News, cable television, and a.m. radio all broadcast lies and propaganda.

Obsession with national security; instilling fear and hatred in legal asylum seekers and immigrants.

Evangelical swindlers; religion and government are inextricably linked.

Corporate power is protected; courts rule in favor of profit over people.

Labor power suppression; labor unions are dismantled and wage increases are opposed.

Disdain for science, history, and the arts; climate change denial, Critical Race Theory nonsense, and the demonization of Hollywood and Disney.

Obsession with punishment; she must suffer the consequences.

Widespread cronyism; corporate lobbying of Congress.

Election fraud; gerrymandering, voter suppression, and vote rigging.

Notice the ideology for Republicans and SCOTUS?

It’s past time for the fourth estate to grow a spine, expose, excoriate, and shame them with the F-word.

There is nothing “semi” about MAGA fascism. Call them out.

Bob Janz

McHenry