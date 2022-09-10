Letter: Call out MAGA for what they are

America’s mainstream media and our local newspapers are afraid of using the F-word in complicit appeasement of America’s slide into authoritarianism, out of fear they may “offend” the consumers of propaganda, lies, conspiracies and anti-Democracy demagoguery.
These 14 tenets all have something in common with history’s notorious despots like Hitler, Mussolini and Franco:
- Christian nationalism; if you don’t share their religious beliefs, you are unpatriotic.
- Human rights violations; xenophobic, racist, and sexist attitudes.
- Victimization; scapegoating opponents, whether they liberals or members of racial or ethnic minorities.
- Military supremacy; warn against peaceful protesters and use military forces to attack them, such as what happened in Lafayette Park.
- Rampant sexism; male dominance dominated control of women’s reproductive and economic freedom.
- Control of the media; Fox News, cable television, and a.m. radio all broadcast lies and propaganda.
- Obsession with national security; instilling fear and hatred in legal asylum seekers and immigrants.
- Evangelical swindlers; religion and government are inextricably linked.
- Corporate power is protected; courts rule in favor of profit over people.
- Labor power suppression; labor unions are dismantled and wage increases are opposed.
- Disdain for science, history, and the arts; climate change denial, Critical Race Theory nonsense, and the demonization of Hollywood and Disney.
- Obsession with punishment; she must suffer the consequences.
- Widespread cronyism; corporate lobbying of Congress.
- Election fraud; gerrymandering, voter suppression, and vote rigging.
Notice the ideology for Republicans and SCOTUS?
It’s past time for the fourth estate to grow a spine, expose, excoriate, and shame them with the F-word.
There is nothing “semi” about MAGA fascism. Call them out.
Bob Janz
McHenry