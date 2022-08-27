Letter: The government should recognize Indigenous People’s Day

Editor’s note: This letter is one of many shared by students from a class at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake.

Since 1971, Columbus Day has been a federal holiday, but recently there has been debate over whether this tradition should continue. Some Columbus as an American hero; however, he participated in cultural erasure and murder. Firstly, Columbus’ main achievement was discovering the Americas. How could he discover land that historians say had been inhabited for thousands of years? While many admire him for his courageous attitude about exploration, he had other goals. He believed in religious conversion of the Indigenous People and participated in cultural erasure. In a 1991 essay, Russell Means and Glenn Morris of the American Indian Movement state Europeans like Columbus participated in racist stereotypes that reinforced beliefs of European superiority. Columbus Day is a manifestation of these beliefs.

Some, however, share an emotional connection with Columbus. Upon Columbus Day becoming a federal holiday, many Italian Americans rejoiced, celebrating him as a hero. Columbus Day, however, was celebrated by Italians long before it became a federal holiday. Italians can still celebrate Columbus Day if its federal status is revoked.

Wouldn’t it be better if the government recognized Indigenous Peoples Day to not only educate Americans about European settlers’ egregious actions, but to make amends for its own horrible actions in the hundreds of years that followed?

Kailyn Daum

Crystal Lake