Letter: School’s back, drive attentively

Students are returning to school. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies remind motorists to pay attention as another academic year gets underway.

Young pedestrians can be unpredictable. Be alert for walkers and bicycle riders. Reduce speed near schools and residential areas where children and teens gather. Use extra caution between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Follow school crossing guard instructions. Do not block the intersection crosswalk.

Yield to school buses. Children may need to cross the road when getting on or off the bus. Never pass a stopped school bus unless you are on the opposite side of a divided highway. Remain 20 feet behind the stopped school bus until flashing lights are turned off and you have confirmed no children are nearby.

Watch for passenger vehicles preparing to load or unload children. Respect carpool rules if you’re the driver. Do not double park, pick up or drop off children across the street from the school.

Make driving safety top priority when children are nearby. Keep hands on the steering wheel; eyes on the roadway; focus on the task at hand. Obey the speed limit, especially in designated school zones. Keep an eye out for beginning motorists too. Inexperienced drivers are vulnerable to mistakes behind the wheel.

Safe driving practices are essential to protecting our children. Let’s all do our part to eliminate crashes related to getting kids to and from school this year.

Kevin J. Martin

Executive Director, Illinois Insurance Association