Letter: We need the public’s help

In 2016, the Crystal Lake Kiwanis Club built and installed its first Free Little Library at the Nature Center in Crystal Lake. Since then, we have added nine more, including Feinberg Park, Veteran Acres, Depot Park, YMCA, Lakewood Village Hall, Main Beach, CL Food Pantry, Ken Bird Park and Ladd Park.

Our club and the library stewards maintain and stock the boxes. (These boxes are technically a book exchange, but we often have a deficit of books.) We install and maintain the boxes with paint, plexiglass, wood and hardware. We accept donations and we spend money to purchase books.

Yesterday, we found out that the Veteran Acres box was empty; not one book. This is very unusual. The club is asking for the public’s help. What is happening to these books? Most of the Little Library books have a white label with the Kiwanis logo and a message to “take a book, leave a book.” There has been an increase in vandalism in other locations. Some of the libraries have had books thrown into porta potties or garbage cans, or have had doors torn off. Please keep your eyes open and report vandalism to the Crystal Lake Park District or to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

This community project has been successful by increasing literacy and reading enjoyment. Kiwanis members are proud to provide this literacy project in our neighborhoods. We don’t want to discontinue the program.

Carol Heisler

Crystal Lake