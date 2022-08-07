Letter: Shout out to my neighbors

I want to give a shout out to the best neighbors in town. I live in the Maples at the Sonatas. Most of us have been in our homes here for five to 10 years. Some of us have been in the area forever and came here to downsize, while others are from the far suburbs or out of state.

Everyone here has been very friendly and warm. We’ve had frequent gatherings, even gathering in chairs on our driveways during the pandemic. Everyone smiles and waves at walkers and drivers. The dog walkers also stop to chat.

I recently mentioned in a group text I wasn’t feeling well. Within 24 hours, the neighbors were driving me to the emergency room, picking up my daughter at the airport, getting my mail and watering my plants. I’m home now and they are checking on me, dropping off food and texting me encouragement.

My husband and I came to Woodstock because of the people and I’m so glad we stayed. I wouldn’t be here without them.

Brenda Dahlfors

Woodstock