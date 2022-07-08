Letter: Ukraine Snake Island victory

Only in darkness can we see the light. As America and the world suffer from our catastrophic crisis of humanity, from senseless shootings in my old stomping grounds of Highland Park to the evisceration of our individual rights with the repeal of Roe, a ray of hope appeared in the Black Sea. After 133 days since the genocidal Putin invaded Ukraine, the glorious blue and gold flag was raised on Snake Island. Resting 70 nautical miles due south of Odessa, reclaiming Snake Island is undoubtedly Kyiv’s most inspiring strategic victory in this barbaric war of aggression. Led by the heroic Volodomyr Zelensky, Ukraine secured this victory on American Independence Day. The United States must honor our own historical legacy of defeating the colossal British Empire by doubling down against the Russian bear with all our might. We must continue to arm Ukraine until they bristle and free all waterways from Russian vessels so Ukrainian children can eat and live. Even more, we must send modernized air power to the valiant people of Ukraine to provide them a chance to reclaim their own soil and sovereignty. We owe it to Ukraine, and ourselves, to see this fight through until the bitter end. If our national founding proves anything, it is that the size of our armies do not necessarily determine the victor. It is the spirit and guiding principles behind our fighting force that wins wars.

Henry Wilson

Barrington