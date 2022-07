It is the doctrine of the Republican Party that “guns make us free; more guns will make us more free.” It should be obvious to all that the opposite is true. Today we are less free.

Less free to go shopping.

Less free to go to school.

Less free to go to church.

Less free to celebrate freedom at a parade.

The mindless proliferation of guns is a symptom of, rather than a remedy for, the illness of our society.

Thomas Frazier

Richmond