Letter: Volunteer at a no-kill pet shelter

If you love animals and have an available few hours per week, please consider volunteering at a local no-kill pet shelter. There are so many potential pets that need your help.

Whether it’s cleaning, feeding, walking, petting, transportation or fostering, the need is desperate. My families have adopted pets from the Assisi Foundation, Helping Paws and Animal House shelters over many years. Pets give us so much love and devotion – it’s time to pay it forward.

Please do whatever you can to help.

Pamela Miller

Crystal Lake