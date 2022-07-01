Letter: The struggle for equality

Through our 246-year history we have seen a repeated oppression against women and racial minorities. Whether it be the injustice in our criminal justice system or the patriarchy that has sought to control a woman’s autonomy.

This recent Roe v. Wade ruling is a tragedy that has been in the works since its ruling in the 1970s. A persistent effort made bedfellows with the worst actors of our nation has forced its religious view on the majority. It has hurt women. It is a terror that me nor any other man could ever fathom.

It is a struggle we must unite around to overcome. An injustice against one of us is an injustice against all of us. No words can quantify the amount of suffering women may endure due to this disastrous Supreme Court decision. For decades the liberal side has been divided on how best to proceed. Millions chose not to vote.

Those days must come to an end. As we have now learned, no right is safe in precedent. For the freedom of women, we must act politically and civically. We must pass nationwide protection for a woman’s right to choose. At the same time, we must tear down these barriers for the freedom of minorities, for the freedom of the LGBTQ+ community, and for the freedom of human rights.

A group of male justices has made a ruling on a woman’s body. It’s misogynistic, it’s the patriarchy and it’s organized religion’s worst impulses. To every woman across America, I apologize for the lifetime of nightmares our broken system has inflicted upon so many. This darkness does not need to be everlasting.

We can secure rights for women and all minorities. It will take consistent voting, civic engagement and a strong and active faith in our democratic institutions. It will take time and persistence. And, yes, we must vote for the Democratic Party.

Peter Atterberg

Huntley