Letter: Conservatives threaten women’s rights

We have been captivated watching the Jan. 6 hearings, witnessing just how close we came to losing our democracy. Now the conservatives have taken away a woman’s right to reproductive healthcare and threaten voting rights.

The Republicans boast of saving our fundamental rights like buying AR-15′s to kill innocent children while undermining our rights if we disagree with theirs. Let your voice be heard, it is imperative to do your duty to save our country. Vote in the midterms to restore the values and rights we currently take for granted.

Linnea Thennes

McHenry