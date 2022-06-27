Letter: Jan. 6 hearings

I read with interest letters criticizing the Jan. 6 Committee’s airing of its findings. The writers attack the process by calling it “theater” or introduce unrelated issues.

At no time do the writers address President Trump’s lack of understanding of the electoral process, the transfer of power and the law. At no time do they comment on his treatment of his vice president. At no time do the writers address Trump’s own attorney general William Barr’s words that “The former president did not seem interested in facts related to his loss of the election.” At no time do the writers seem to care about the safety of the Capitol staff on Jan. 6, 2021, nor the safety of senators and representatives. Neither do they seem to care about the desecration of our Capitol itself and the $1.5 million in damages.

I wonder what my eyes see and what my ears hear that slip past the eyes and ears of the writers. I haven’t always liked the behavior of the presidents whom I have supported, but I did accept the facts.

The past lurks not only in the past, but in the present and future. I wonder if these hearings are unable to make an impression, what can possibly change the mind of a person devoted to Trumpism?

Jan Hasselman Bosman

Woodstock