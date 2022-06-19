Letter: Vote for Tony Colatorti; he’s ‘fair, honest, straightforward’

This letter is to show my support for Tony Colatorti for McHenry County sheriff. I’ve worked with Tony on a professional level for many years now. Tony has always been fair, honest, straightforward, generous, faithful, forgiving and extremely transparent when working together. When an issue has come up, these character traits instantly come to the surface and are genuine. I have absolutely no doubt that these same characteristics are also present in his role as a police officer.

In my opinion, supporting Tony Colatorti for sheriff is not only the smart and responsible thing to do, but it is what McHenry County needs in its leadership. I believe Tony Colatorti is that leader.

Kevin Mangold

Huntley