Letter: Vote for Sean Casten

Some ads question U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s leadership on women’s rights. After the International Women’s March, I joined with the grassroots women’s groups across the 6th Congressional District who wanted better representation. We voters finally coalesced around Sean Casten as the candidate most likely to defeat longtime U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam and defend women’s rights.

Women have good reason to be happy with Casten as the 6th District representative. He has co-sponsored legislation to address the maternal mortality crisis, harassment and violence against women, equal pay for women, women’s health, family and medical leave, and women’s reproductive choice. Casten’s voting record on women’s issues is impeccable. He has marched, spoken extensively and met with multiple women’s interest groups. He is endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARL Pro Choice America, Illinois Education Association and several local and national women office holders and activists.

Stephanie Rice

Downers Grove