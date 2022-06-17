Letter: Robb Tadelman has ‘the experience for the job’

When I learned Robb Tadelman was running for McHenry County sheriff, it was from multiple friends of mine who are first responders. My family learned he has been working in the sheriff’s department for close to 20 years and has been the undersheriff for McHenry County since January. Robb holds all the requirements to run for this position and more, including undergrad and graduate degrees as well as many additional certifications; as an educator, I am all for continuously learning.

If my first responder friends are wanting Tadelman to be their boss by as sheriff, why would I not support their choice? Helping my friends who put their lives on the line every time their station receives a call is the least I can do to thank them for their service.

Robb has the experience for the job and is an honorable man who wants what’s best for his family and your county.

Kelly Doering

Cary