Letter: Vote for ‘logical choice,’ Robb Tadelman for sheriff

McHenry County has been blessed for the last eight years because of the outstanding leadership of Sheriff Bill Prim, whom I have known well for 10 years.

Voters now face a critical decision in electing Prim’s successor. Shall we elect a restaurateur and part-time officer claiming “22 years of law enforcement experience” or a proven leader, Robb Tadelman, who is backed by Prim and several police chiefs, sheriffs, mayors and community leaders?

Lou Bianchi, former State’s Attorney, who served with distinction and integrity, supports Robb.

Robb’s superb qualifications make him the obvious choice to lead the department with 400 employees and a $32 million budget. Robb joined the department in 2002 and has worked in or supervised every function of the department.

Having over 26 years in federal law enforcement with the U.S. State Department, Diplomatic Security Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation, I worked with many highly competent agents and state, county and municipal officers. Many of the major cases including kidnappings, bombings, terrorism and organized crime figures, to mention only a few. Several joint cases required working long hours. I don’t recall one case having been led by a part-time agent or police officer.

Please vote on or before June 28 for the logical choice in the sheriff’s race, Robb Tadelman.

Bob Borchert

Crystal Lake