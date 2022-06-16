Letter: Do something about gas, food prices

We all talk about how high our gas prices at the pump are, as well as how high food prices are. Let’s not talk about them, let’s do something about them.

Our government officials stay in office for way too long. They do not shop like our families do. They don’t know what a gallon of milk costs. People need to get back to work and not live off of the government. We say in God we trust, but can we trust our government spending?

We need God back in our lives for a better and kinder world.

Judy Walsh Smith

McHenry