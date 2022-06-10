Letter: Support Tadelman for sheriff

During the primary election campaign, we’ve heard the word “experience” thrown around from both Republican candidates for McHenry County sheriff. While I agree with Sheriff Bill Prim that Robb Tadelman has the right experience, that’s not what I want to write about here. Anyone can read about Robb Tadelman’s credentials on his website.

Instead, I want to explain why, as a lawyer, small business owner and mother of four kids under 10, I spent the last year working on a campaign to elect Robb Tadelman for sheriff. Tadelman is the one we can trust to keep McHenry County safe.

This is not an easy time to be a parent. Mask debates, quarantines, riots, school violence; nothing feels safe anymore. However, I have faith in our schools, and a big part of that faith stems from my trust in local law enforcement. In the last seven years, McHenry County crime has been on the decline, while the county has grown in population. This is not a coincidence. People know this is a safe county, and a great place to raise a family. Tadelman has been in the thick of all of these issues, working in law enforcement for the last 18 years, and currently as our undersheriff.

Robb is always three steps ahead of the obstacles facing local law enforcement. He does what is right when no one is looking. He leads by example as a father, friend and police officer. He is what we need to keep McHenry County safe. Please join me in voting for Robb Tadelman on June 28.

Heather Kroencke

Lake in the Hills