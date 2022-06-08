Letter: Why don’t they care?

Politicians focus on self-preservation and to do so they incite fear and reinfect healed hatreds as diversions for their string of failures.

What an individual decides to put into or take out of their body is not within the jurisdiction of the federal government. Complex moral and medical issues like abortion or vaccines inspire opposing positions. Peaceful dissent, consider the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is a welcome American tradition. Cruel despots that agitate hostile mobs to picket U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes is disdain for the democratic process.

Children indoctrinated to expect a free pass for their gambit in the fantasyland of university life likely didn’t learn to be free-thinking individuals; the historical importance of family; how to practice civil reverence; acquire marketable skills, or how to be responsible adults. How could a responsible person take a 4-plus year university excursion and expect somebody else to pay their bill? Canceling student debt is a disrespectful upside-down first step into adulthood that becomes an expectation going forward.

Politicians pile more debt on taxpayers that can’t afford it to finance a foreign war while failing to protect their own border. Baby formula can’t be found as inflation soars because politicians refuse to produce more fossil fuel.

After the next killing spree, don’t put all the blame on the weapon used to do the crime. Look at the person’s history. The inanimate weapon, gun, bomb, or poison, was merely an assistant in the hand of a sick mind.

Why are the politicians, bureaucrats and the media so bitter and cold? Nobody wants to have honor, respect is getting rare. Why don’t they care?

Rick Dime

Richmond