Letter: 2nd annual Helen Keller Day

The Huntley Area Lions Club is hosting its secon annual Helen Keller Day at the Huntley Farmers Market in the Village Square from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Helen Keller (blind and deaf since 19 months of age due to illness), later became a famous American author, disability rights advocate and lecturer. It is not a widely known fact that Lions Clubs focus on vision and hearing assistance as a direct result of Helen Keller addressing Lions Clubs International at its 1925 convention. She challenged them to become “Knights of the Blind” in the crusade against darkness. The membership was so moved, they voted at that convention to dedicating their work to making Keller’s dream reality.

The Huntley Area Lions have a host of activities planned for the celebration. A timeline history of Helen Keller will be featured, along with Braille and sign language demonstrations and braille practice sheets. The Lions of Illinois Foundation mobile van unit will conduct vision and hearing testing for adults and children. Horizons for the Blind from Crystal Lake will talk about their services and print your name in Braille on a Helen Keller bookmark. Guide Dog Kiwana and Sun City resident and owner Mary Kozy will talk about her experiences with guide dogs. Lastly, what is a celebration without a free scoop of Culver’s Custard from 10:30 a.m. to noon, or as supplies last. We hope to see you there and then to visit the fabulous Huntley Farmers Market.

Pam Palmer

Union