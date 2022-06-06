Letter: Watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearing

I hope every American of voting age watches the Jan. 6 Committee’s televised hearing Thursday evening. Both Democrats and Republicans need to see and hear how close we came to losing our democracy to Donald Trump and his minions that day.

Democrats, if you don’t normally follow politics, this is a must-see TV event. If you are a Republican and a believer that the election was stolen from Trump, dare to turn off Fox News for a night and watch the hearings with an open mind. If we don’t destroy the myth of voter fraud, we will never have free and fair elections again.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin