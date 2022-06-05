Letter: Vote for Robb Tadelman

Robb Tadelman is my choice for the next sheriff of McHenry County. Robb is a career law enforcement officer in which he rose through the ranks from patrol officer to now undersheriff. McHenry County is a safe community and I want it to continue to be that way into the future.

Proven leadership is essential in a sheriff and Robb’s resume speaks for itself. He has the experience and integrity to ensure that we have the correct person in the office of sheriff. Let’s all agree that we will be voting for Robb Tadelman on June 28.

Nick Kuzmiak

Cary