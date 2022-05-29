Letter: Support Robb Tadelman

I am writing this letter in support of Robb Tadelman, candidate for McHenry County sheriff. I have known Robb personally for the past 10 years and can attest to his dedication to his profession and our community. As a member of the Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, he has had the opportunity to work his way up and through the department as well work with many facets of county government as well as many members of the public. These years of full-time service and commitment have fully prepared him for this position and feel that his style and personality will make him a great sheriff for the department as well for all of us in McHenry County.

These are challenging times for law enforcement, and we all need more individuals like Robb Tadelman willing to put themselves at the forefront of law enforcement and be accountable for the actions of the deputies in the field. I will be voting for Robb Tadelman on Tuesday, June 28, and suggest that you do as well.

Craig Krandel

Woodstock