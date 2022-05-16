Letter: Street names to honor citizens must be made permanent

This letter is to bring attention to the McHenry City Council. Please contact your alderman and alderwoman to express your concerns on removing certain street names that have passed the 10 year mark. McHenry has many outstanding persons who went way beyond themselves to contribute to the greatness of our city and we must acknowledge and honor them.

Donald P. Doherty is one of the people who did not just live in McHenry, he lived for McHenry. McHenry has a motto: “Our character is our destiny.” These outstanding individuals made it so their street signs must be permanent.

I hope you agree and will let our City Council and the Mayor know this. These street signs that represent these amazing individuals should stand for and mean something special to all of us and not be removed.

Mary Kay Welter

McHenry