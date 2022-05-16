Letter: Emergency medical services rise to the challenge

Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics are familiar with working in difficult situations; however, over the last few years, they have truly risen to the challenges put in front of them. This is fitting as May 15-22 is National Emergency Services week with the slogan “Rising to the Challenge.”

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized national EMS Week as a time to celebrate and thank EMS professionals for their important work.

The demands of the pandemic continue to showcase our local Emergency Medical Services’ ability to adapt, overcome and rise to the challenge. Despite personal risks, staffing difficulties and a multitude of other hardships, these healthcare professionals’ commitment to the care they provide for patients and their communities has been unwavering.

On behalf of the Mercyhealth Prehospital Emergency Services Center, we would like to thank our local EMS for their continued dedication and service.

Matt Smetana, MD

EMS Medical Director, Mercyhealth