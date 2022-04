Kurt Begalka’s April 26 column “History, fight for artistic expression repeat in Ukraine” was a forceful, elegant and to the point essay on the power of poetry, the pen and the solidarity needed by Americans to stand by and support Ukraine. Kudos to him for writing and you for publishing an accessible, heartfelt piece that we all can learn from and take to heart, no matter what our politics.

Sally Stachniak

Woodstock