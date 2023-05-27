Brothers’ reunion comes unexpectedly during World War II

Ronald Hameetman’s father had a story he told for years after World War II.

The Fox River Grove man’s father and two uncles met up on the South Pacific island of Guam in 1945. It was fate that brought Reginald (Hameetman’s father), 26, Edward, 23, and Clarence, 21, together. The meeting is documented in a few 78-year-old newspaper clippings.

“The brothers enlisted into different branches of the service and a few years later they all ended up in the same place on Guam. It’s fascinating. It’s sort of like our family’s version of ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ or something like that,” said Hameetman, 79, who moved to Fox River Grove in 1972.

Dennis Anderson

It’s hard to read some of the clippings Ronald Hameetman shared with me. They have somewhat survived the years and have been copied a number of times. One clipping states that “The Post Exchange on Guam was transformed into a Chicago rendezvous.” Another quotes their mother, Florence Hameetman, about receiving letters from her sons that they “had all met in the Pacific after a separation of three years.”

Florence told a newspaper then: “Their letters to me expressed their joy in meeting each other and as for myself, I’m certainly thankful they all came through without any serious wounds or injuries.”

Reginald, a Marine private and veteran of Iwo Jima; Edward, an Army Air Force private first class; and Clarence, a Marine private first class who fought in Okinawa all survived the war.

Their mother was a survivor as well.

Florence Hameetman, a native of England, met her husband Clarence in England when he was a Doughboy during World War I. They married in 1918 and Clarence, a Chicago firefighter, brought her home to the United States. Clarence died in 1936.

Florence, who needed to provide for her young family, was a welder for the Pullman Car Co., south of Chicago. That was her job during World War II. She had a fourth son, Bobby, who was too young to join during the war but did see service in the Korean War.

Florence Hameetman, a welder for Pullman Car Company, received letters from her three sons during World War II that they had unexpectedly met up with each other on the South Pacific Island of Guam in 1945. This is a Pullman Car Company newspaper clipping.

The war wasn’t a topic of conversation when the brothers got together.

“My dad was the only one who would talk about it,” Ronald Hameetman said. “He was married at the time he enlisted. He was a foot soldier in the 3rd Marine Division at Iwo Jima and Guam. His job was to follow up after the tanks and heavy machinery went through.”

Reginald, Edward and Clarence all eventually retired to Florida. Reginald died five years ago. “My dad wasn’t one for heroics. He was a father and a husband,” Hameetman said.

Hameetman served in the Army Reserve as an Airborne parachute rigger, packing and repairing parachutes after jumps. He said he served mostly stateside. He worked in the steel industry in sales and service, retiring in 2009 from Nelsen Steel in Franklin Park. He served for 32 years on the Fox River Grove Library board. He and his wife, Karla, raised a son, Ryan, and a daughter, Katie.

On the eve of Memorial Day, here’s to Hameetman family for many years of service.

TRIBUTE TO A BROTHER: Richard Arkush, 66, brother of Shaw Local News Network’s Bears columnist Hub Arkush, died on Thursday after a 19-year fight with cancer.

Rick Arkush began his career with his brothers at Pro Football Weekly and later worked in advertising.

“Rick was truly special. He had a laugh and a smile that could set the sky ablaze and he almost instantly became a best friend to every person he met,” Hub said. “He will always be remembered for his incredible courage, strength, commitment and never complain or say quit attitude.”

• Dennis Anderson, vice president of news & content development for Shaw Media, lives in Crystal Lake. He’s looking to share news about you and your neighbors and special events and happenings. Share your Community Exchange news with him at danderson@shawmedia.com.