Tech Tips: Consumers benefit from smart-home innovations

Smart homes are a lot smarter these days thanks to the latest technology innovations. From improved security to AI-driven learning, these devices offer enhanced options for consumers who want to make their homes safer without spending lots of money.

Research shows that homes with smart devices not only benefit from improved safety, but also increased value. A 2022 survey from security.org found that 70% of home buyers are seeking smart homes, while 78% would be willing to pay more for a home with smart devices.

Many of these technological advances come from new software that takes advantage of the latest developments in artificial intelligence. AI is everywhere, including in the home, where it helps to manage our smart devices. For example, your robot vacuum uses machine learning to map your home and discover areas that need extra cleaning. Your thermostat uses it to save energy on heating and cooling. And your security cameras use it for face recognition and package detection.

Improved security is critical for smart-home devices. In the past, manufacturers were so eager to release smart-home products that they didn’t always pay as much attention to security as they could have. Now, in part due to consumer demand, security is emphasized from the moment setup begins. When you install your smart-home device, the setup wizard walks you through the process of configuring strong passwords and otherwise protecting your device. This improved security continues as you use your smart-home technology, with app reminders and tips to help bolster your device’s defenses.

Today’s smart-home devices are also better at working together, even if they’re made by different manufacturers. New technology standards have been created to help manufacturers develop compatible products, leading to lower prices and more choice for consumers. Some of these features are pure fun, like syncing your smart lights with your Wi-Fi speakers. Others have practical use, like consolidating data on temperature, weather and indoor conditions to optimize energy use and save money.

Smart homes are starting to support the latest advances in networking. Mesh networks alleviate some of the slowdowns and wireless dead spots that can occur in traditional networks. As the technology is built into the next generation of smart-home gear, we’ll see improvements in speed and response time.

New automation options go far beyond the ability to schedule your lights or security system. Automation unlocks the most powerful features of your smart home. You can use it to help your devices work together, such as turning on your living room light when your garage door opens. And you can use rudimentary programming techniques: If this happens, then do this – otherwise, do that. The ability to customize automation represents a leap forward in smart-tech capability.

What’s next for smart-home tech? We’re likely to see AI improvements continue as devices become smaller yet more powerful. Look for increased integration between products, plus dynamic automation options to make your smart home even easier to manage. And, of course, cybersecurity will remain at the forefront.

• Triona Guidry is a freelance writer and consumer technology specialist offering advice and help for home computer users. For weekly tips and news by email, subscribe to her Simple Tech Tips blog at www.lightningtechsupport.com/subscribe.