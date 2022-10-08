Eye On Illinois: Students’ push for land, water conservation yields detailed report

As part of a high school speech class in 1997, I circulated a petition to change the official state dance from the square dance to the bunny hop.

By contrast, dramatically more sincere Pontiac High School students drafted a proposal that eventually birthed the Illinois 30 by 30 Conservation Task Force. After bipartisan approval of the statutory language and a gubernatorial signature, the 24-member task force came into being in August 2021.

The Department of Natural Resources posted the group’s 103-page final report Wednesday, a staggering amount of information drawn from several public meetings, all aimed at conserving 30% of Illinois’ land and water by 2030.

According to the executive summary, the idea stems from scientific studies about biodiversity loss and climate change, with the 2030 benchmark considered “an interim goal to meet broader land and water protection and climate milestones by 2050.”

Set aside feelings about the goal or whether it might be practical, the report is full of useful information: At present, almost 75% of Illinois land has some sort of agricultural usage. About 4.2% is under permanent government ownership or easement, while about that much is enrolled in government programs like the state’s Forest Development Act and the federal Conservation Reserve Program. The difference between the status quo and the 2030 goal is 9 million acres, basically the area of New Jersey.

To read the report and dig into additional resources, visit tinyurl.com/DNR30by30. If any of these recommendations become future legislative proposals, except them to align with the report’s statement envisioning an Illinois:

“Where the landscape maintains native species, is resilient to climate change, and provides equitable access to nature’s benefits to all residents;

“Where people in Illinois live and work in safe and healthy communities with vibrant economies, have equitable local access to open spaces, and live in a sustainable relationship with nature; and

“Where private landowners regularly adopt voluntary conservation measures that sustain Illinois’ native plant and animal communities, mitigate climate change, and support recreational and economic activities throughout the state.”

I’m still slightly serious about that bunny hop thing, but even getting as far as this task force and report has, the Pontiac students have made a legitimate impact on their state. Well done.

MUSEUM MENTIONS: I’ve invited readers to share their favorite Illinois museum. From Robert Kosin:

“The Illinois Railway Museum in Union, where the history of Illinois all comes together in real size, accessible and representative of what is still seen traveling across the state. Before airplanes at O’Hare, McCormick’s plow and even the O’Leary milk pail, the Illinois Central rolled through Illinois as it does today. Maybe a better description, a living history.”

