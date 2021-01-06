State Sen. Don DeWitte appointed to Republican leadership role

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, was appointed Tuesday to serve on the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus’ leadership team as assistant Republican leader.

The appointment, made by Leader-Designate Dan McConchie, will take effect at the start of the 102nd General Assembly, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 13, according to a news release.

The appointment means two area Republicans will serve in leadership roles.

McConchie, R-Hawthorne Woods, who represents parts of Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties as the 26th District senator, was elected by members of the Republican caucus to be the new leader in November, replacing state Sen. Bill Brady who decided not to seek another term as leader and this week resigned from the state Senate completely.

State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, meets with members of the public for town hall meeting as he gives a legislative update in August 2018 at City Hall in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

DeWitte represents Illinois State Senate District 33, which spans across Huntley, Pingree Grove, Hampshire, parts of Algonquin, West Dundee and South Elgin and then stretches down through St. Charles and Geneva to Batavia.

“The Senate Republican Caucus has a unique opportunity to be the voice of change that so many Illinoisans are demanding,” DeWitte said in a news release. “I look forward to continued engagement in that process and am eager to get back to work in Springfield on the many issues facing our state.”

As a member of the Senate Republican leadership team, DeWitte will serve as a “close advisor” to McConchie and the Republican Caucus as a whole, according to the release.

“Sen. DeWitte’s combination of public service and private sector experience grant him unique insight into the great problems we are taking on in Illinois,” McConchie said in the release. “He has shown himself to be a leader, not just in our caucus, but throughout the General Assembly on transportation issues that are so key to his constituents’ quality of life and economic growth in Illinois. I look forward to working with him in his new role as Assistant Republican Leader to help bring more jobs and opportunities to people throughout our state.”