Dan McConchie, whose district includes southeast McHenry County, chosen as leader-elect of Illinois State Senate Republican Caucus

State Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, whose district includes southeastern McHenry County, was selected as the leader-elect for the Illinois State Senate Republican Caucus by members of the group Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

“I want to thank my colleagues for choosing me for this important role,” McConchie said in the release. “There are exciting days ahead. Illinois voters sent a powerful message this week by overwhelmingly rejecting the constitutional tax hike amendment and sending the message that they do not trust state government with broader taxing powers. We Senate Republicans hear you loud and clear and are ready to act.”

McConchie represents state Senate District 26, which includes parts of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Cary, Fox River Grove and Island Lake, as well as parts of Lake, Cook and Kane counties.

After being chosen to lead the caucus, McConchie picked state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, as his deputy leader.

“There is no denying that we are at a crossroads as a party and a state,” Rezin said in the release. “I believe Dan is the person best equipped to guide us down a new and different path. He will put in the thoughtful action needed to recruit fresh, more diverse candidates and engage groups who have not previously seen a place for themselves in the GOP.”