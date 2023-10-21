New gas station and Which Wich sandwich shop headed to Huntley

The construction of a gas station, a Which Wich sandwich shop and a standalone car wash on the north side of Huntley has received unanimous approval from the Village Board.

Situated at the intersection of Route 47 and Noah Avenue, this project is set to address the long-standing lack of a gas station north of Main Street, making it inconvenient for residents to access fuel and other amenities.

Charles Nordman, Huntley’s director of development services, said the community has expressed the wish for a north-side gas station in resident surveys, and the village has sought to be responsive to the community’s wishes.

“For residents that live in the Talamore or Covington subdivisions, it can be a bit of a trek to get to a gas station,” Nordman said. “So it’s not only going to be beneficial to the village as a whole but specifically for residents on the north side of town.”

The Village Board previously reviewed the proposed plans from a developer and had initial concerns, primarily around the design of the exterior walls, Nordman said. He explained how there were relatively significant changes in the developer’s plans presented in April compared with those that were most recently presented.

“The petitioner has done a really good job of addressing the board’s questions and concerns,” Nordman said. “Previously, there were more [exterior insulation and finish systems] on the walls of the building, but they removed a majority of that and replaced it with stone and brick.”

The EIFS cladding raised concerns about water intrusion relative to stone and brick. However, with collaboration between the board and developers, these concerns have been addressed, resulting in a more polished project.

The next and final step in the process is the acquisition of building permits. Nordman expects this step to be completed sometime in the coming winter, with construction slated to begin in the spring.