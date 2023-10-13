Recycling event Saturday hosted by Environmental Defenders, McHenry County health department

The McHenry County Department of Health and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County have teamed up to hold a recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 14 at the health department office, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock.

The event will include electronics recycling, document shredding and collection of Styrofoam, textiles, light bulbs and batteries.

Elgin Recycling will accept the following electronic devices:

Televisions and computer monitors

Computers and small scale servers

Printers, fax machines and scanners

DVD Players, DVD Recorders and VCRs

Video game consoles

Digital converter boxes, cable and satellite receivers

Electronic keyboards, electronic mice and portable digital music players

Fees to recycle TV monitors are $15 for any size LCD monitor, $25 for all other units up to 20 inches and $35 for all other units 21 inches and larger. Credit cards will be accepted on site.

Paper Tiger Document Solutions will have its shred truck onsite to securely shred sensitive paper documents. The shredder can take only paper – no CDs or thumb drives. Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed, but binder clips, three ring binders and the like should be removed prior to shredding. Participants will be required to take back their empty boxes or bags.

The Environmental Defenders will also collect fluorescent tubes and bulbs, textiles and clothing and clean Styrofoam free of charge. It will also accept LED bulbs for $.50-$1 each and alkaline batteries for $1 per pound.