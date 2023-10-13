OAKtober Planting Party 8th annual event at Marengo Ridge Saturday

Hundreds of trees will be planted during the planting party. (Brian Hill)

McHenry County Conservation District will hold its eighth annual OAKtober Planting Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Marengo Ridge Conservation Area, 2411 North Route 23.

Participants will help district staff and volunteers reforest the heart of Marengo Ridge by planting 350 oak trees and shrubs. The event is part of the district’s efforts to restore the Big Woods that once covered a third of McHenry County in oak woodlands.

The conservation district was awarded a $9,995 Nicor Gas Oak Ecosystem Conservation Community Projects grant to assist with reforestation efforts at Marengo Ridge. Thanks to this grant, members of the public can attend a second tree planting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Marengo Ridge. During this event, participants will take a guided hike through scenic trails before assisting district staff and volunteers with the planting of an additional 240 trees.

Students, scout groups and families are welcome. These are drop-in programs and no registration is required. Volunteers aged 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult family member.

For more information on these events. visit mccd.me/specialevents or call 815-338-6223.