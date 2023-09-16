Business Champion Awards nominations and applications now open

Since its inception in 2008, the Business Champion Awards have been McHenry County Economic Development Corporation’s way of recognizing and celebrating companies that have made a significant and lasting impact on McHenry County’s economy. MCEDC has announced it is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Business Champion Awards.

The Business Champion Awards are designed to honor organizations that not only demonstrate exceptional business acumen but also take a visionary approach to growth and community development, according to a news release from MCEDC. This year, MCEDC is extending eligibility to include previous award winners, recognizing ongoing excellence in the business community. This will not include winners of last year’s awards – Vo-Tech, Inc. of Crystal Lake; Duraflex, Inc. of Cary; Technipaq, Inc. of Crystal Lake; and Mercyhealth-Hospital of Crystal Lake.

The nomination categories are:

Small - 24 or fewer employees

Medium - 25 to 100 employees

Large - 100 to 299 employees

Large+ - 300 or more employees

Nominated companies must be located within McHenry County. Companies should be primary employers, such as manufacturers or professional services firms, excluding retail, restaurants and non-profit agencies.

If you are aware of a supplier, customer or employer that has gone above and beyond, consider submitting a nomination, CEOs and executive team members also are encouraged to submit self-nominations celebrating recent business milestones. The nomination deadline is Sept. 22.