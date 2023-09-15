Birding events at McHenry County Conservation District

Migration season is upon us. Now is one of the best times of the year to spot unusual birds as they pass through the county on their journey south. Join McHenry County Conservation District this fall to observe and document migratory birds and learn more about these species.
Migratory Madness - 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road: Join volunteer bird enthusiast Dave Miller on a search for migratory birds stopping over at Glacial Park. After the hike, participants will gather to compare notes and tally up species spotted. This event is for ages 14 and up and is free for county residents and $5 for nonresidents. Registration is required.
The Big Sit - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. at Lost Valley Visitor Center, Glacial Park, Route 31 and Harts Road: Don’t miss this annual and international birding event held in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Find a good spot for birdwatching, sit in one spot for a designated period of time and count all the bird species you see or hear. Hosted by Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge and McHenry County Audubon Society with support from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County Conservation District. This is a free event for all ages.
For information, visit mccd.me/programs or call 815-338-6223.