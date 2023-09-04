1 killed, another hospitalized in Hampshire crash

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-car crash at Walker Road and Route 72 in Hampshire Township on Sunday, according to a Kane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A Nissan Pathfinder headed north on Walker Road stopped at a stop sign at Route 72 before entering the intersection, police said in the release. The Pathfinder and a Chevrolet sedan, which was headed east on Route 72, crashed, according to the release.

Wilbert Parker, 50, of Elgin, who was a passenger in the sedan, died in the crash, authorities said. The sedan’s driver, who was not identified, was trapped in the car for almost an hour and then airlifted in critical condition to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was uninjured but was evaluated at a local hospital, according to the release.

According to police, the Pathfinder stopped at a stop sign before entering the intersection. The Pathfinder then hit the sedan that was going east on Route 72, according to the release. The sedan rolled several times and stopped at a property on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to the release.

Images of the intersection posted on Google Street View show there is a stop sign for motorists on Walker Road with a sign that reads “Cross traffic does not stop.” There is not a stop sign for Route 72 traffic, according to the Google Street View images.

The crash is under investigation and “it is unknown” if drugs or alcohol played a role, according to the release.