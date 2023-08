The National Weather Service upgraded Wednesday’s excessive heat watch for McHenry County and surrounding areas to an excessive heat warning early Tuesday.

Heat indices on Wednesday are set to climb to 110 to 115 degrees, and the warning notes some areas may see heat indices higher than that.

The heat warning is set to take effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The heat watch will remain in effect through Thursday evening.