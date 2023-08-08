Harvard man killed in Roscoe crash Saturday

A 24-year-old Harvard man was killed in a crash Saturday in Roscoe, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
The victim, Matthew Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The Roscoe Police Department was called at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail for a reported two car, head-on crash, according to a prepared release from the department.
Jackson was driving east on McDonald Road “at a high rate of speed” and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling east, according to the coroner’s release.
He was removed from the vehicle and into an ambulance but was deeded “beyond resuscitation,” according to the coroner’s office.
The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Roscoe police.
The Roscoe Police Department continues to investigate the crash, according to the coroner’s release.