New Crystal Lake Fire Rescue chief sworn in after predecessor retires

During a small and informal swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday, former Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Craig Snyder officially was appointed to the department’s next chief.
The 52-year-old takes over for Paul DeRaedt, who retired after more than 32 years of serving the community; nine of those as fire rescue chief.
Following the oath to the residents of the fire protection districts of Nunda, Huntley, McHenry Township, Algonquin and Lake in the Hills, Snyder hugged his wife, Melissa Snyder.
“I’m very excited for him. He’s definitely put in the hours,” she said.
While Snyder said he doesn’t know what changes he’ll make yet, he does have a goal for the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue department. That’s to keep up with cutting-edge technology.
“We’re going to make sure we’re keeping up with new tactics,” Snyder said. “We’re a progressive department.”
The level of professionalism that already exists is something he wants to maintain and sustain for all of his time in the role, he said.
Crystal Lake mayor Haig Haleblian said Snyder may do things differently, but he expects the department will continue to provide the highest level of service to its residents, as it has been. Snyder will be sworn in publicly at the Aug. 15 City Council meeting.
“I know [Snyder] to be a hard-working individual with a lot of integrity,” Heleblian said.
According to city officials, Snyder’s starting salary will be $174,720.
Crystal Lake Police Department Chief James Black said he was sad to see DeRaedt go, but he welcomes Snyder.
“When everyone is doing their job, we don’t miss a beat,” Black said. “I don’t expect residents will see a difference.”
Black said Snyder’s promotion does open the door for new ways and opportunities to engage with the community.
Snyder came to Crystal Lake with 23 years of experience with the city of La Crosse, Wis., progressing through increasing levels of responsibility from the position of firefighter/EMT to leadership roles including division chief of fire prevention and assistant fire chief of community risk management.
He was appointed Crystal Lake’s deputy chief in November 2021.
“As Crystal Lake’s deputy chief, Snyder has been an important member of the leadership team,” City Manager Eric Helm said.